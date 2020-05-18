Greenberg, Earl Barry

Middleton - Earl Barry Greenberg, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday May 19th. A full obituary as well as a Celebration of Life service will follow at a later date, yet to be determined.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Greenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.