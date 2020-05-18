Greenberg, Earl Barry

Greenberg, Earl Barry

{{featured_button_text}}

Middleton - Earl Barry Greenberg, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday May 19th. A full obituary as well as a Celebration of Life service will follow at a later date, yet to be determined.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Greenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics