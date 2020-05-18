Greenberg, Earl Barry

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Middleton - Earl Barry Greenberg, age 80, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday May 19th. A full obituary as well as a Celebration of Life service will follow at a later date, yet to be determined.