Greenberg, Dr. Earl Barry

MADISON - Dr. Earl Barry Greenberg, 80, of Madison, Wis., died on Saturday May 16, 2020, from complications of lung cancer.

Born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., Barry was the eldest son of Sydney and Elizabeth Greenberg. Brought up in Miami Beach, he excelled academically at Miami Beach Senior High School and entered Johns Hopkins University at an early age. He went on to the University of Miami School of Medicine, graduating at the age of 23.

As a young doctor, Barry Interned at Los Angeles County Harbor General Hospital before entering the United States Navy in 1964 where he completed his Urology Residency and rose to the rank of Lt. Comdr., serving on both the USS General William Mitchell and USS Repose during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1972.

Barry joined the East Madison Clinic in the early '70s and was a leading force behind the merger of the East Madison Clinic and Dean and the establishment of what would become Dean Care. He took pleasure in mentoring and training many Urology Residents throughout his career.