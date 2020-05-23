Greenberg, Dr. Earl Barry

MADISON - Dr. Earl Barry Greenberg, 80, of Madison, Wis., died on Saturday May 16, 2020, from complications of lung cancer.
Born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., Barry was the eldest son of Sydney and Elizabeth Greenberg. Brought up in Miami Beach, he excelled academically at Miami Beach Senior High School and entered Johns Hopkins University at an early age. He went on to the University of Miami School of Medicine, graduating at the age of 23.
As a young doctor, Barry Interned at Los Angeles County Harbor General Hospital before entering the United States Navy in 1964 where he completed his Urology Residency and rose to the rank of Lt. Comdr., serving on both the USS General William Mitchell and USS Repose during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1972.
Barry joined the East Madison Clinic in the early '70s and was a leading force behind the merger of the East Madison Clinic and Dean and the establishment of what would become Dean Care. He took pleasure in mentoring and training many Urology Residents throughout his career.
An early member of Bishops Bay Country Club, Barry enjoyed the place so much, he moved onto the property and achieved a life-long goal: his own golf cart. Barry was also an active member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra League Bridge Group, the Sports Hall of Fame and "The Lunch Bunch," a group of retired doctors who would meet monthly, and share old stories and jokes that couldn't be repeated back home.
Barry's faith was a guiding force in his life and his family would like to acknowledge the critical role of Father Andy Jones of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church and the tight-knit group of fellow parishioners who called themselves The Dawn Patrol.
Predeceased by his brother Jules, Barry is survived by his beloved wife Jane Armstrong, his children Katherine and Adam (Chantel), Sarah McDaniel (Michael), Peter Armstrong (Manka), Annie Armstrong, and grandchildren Jack, Sydney, Nita and Eli. His family and friends will remember him as a "true renaissance man," a scholar, a consummate foodie and oenophile, a Badger fan, a staunch conservative (who, one conservative friend said, "makes me look like a liberal") -- and importantly a seeker in search of answers to life's great mysteries as well as the secret to a perfect golf swing.
His family would like to imagine he found both and now has a standing tee time at Augusta (Fore!) and that Barry is on to his next adventure.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Albert Musa for his excellent care and the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and UW Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date as yet to be determined, when gathering permits.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of their choice.
