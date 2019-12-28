Green, Sheila M.

MADISON - Beloved Sheila Green, age 63, was tragically taken from us on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home in Madison, Wis.
Sheila was born Nov. 17, 1956, in Greenbelt, Md. to Yvonne Anderson and Gordon Green. Enjoying her early childhood, the oldest of six children in Maryland, she lived her teens and adult life in Madison after the family relocated in 1971. Sheila graduated from Madison West High School in 1974 and was trained at St. Mary’s and became a board-certified ultrasound technician. A vibrant caretaker, Sheila enjoyed her career at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Madison for nearly forty years. Passionate about both patients and colleagues, she leaves behind many who will greatly miss her caring touch and engaging work ethic.
Sheila loved her life and the many individuals who shared it with her. From sailing the Caribbean, Tonga and Tahiti, and the Mediterranean to family adventures at favorite Atlantic beaches, travels to Ireland, China, and France, fun at the Minocqua cabin and tailgating at Badger Football games, she was the one who was the most organized and laughed the longest. Sheila’s love of baking and chocolate found her making wedding cakes for many years, creating her legendary chocolate tortes and memorable theme cakes for nieces and nephews.
Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving family. Brother, Charles G. Green of Philadelphia, Pa.; sister, Lisa A. (Russell) Wangsness of Rudolph, Wis.; brother-in-law, Larry Cobb; and nieces and nephews, Adrian Green, Camille Green, Bryce Wangsness and Grant Wangsness; and great-nephew, William. She will also be greatly missed by a very large and loving community of friends in Madison and beyond.
Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne; brother, Michael; sister, Diane; and father, Gordon.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, from 2-4 p.m. A Celebration of Sheila’s Life will be held at 4 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
