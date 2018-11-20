MIDDLETON - James R. "Jim" Green, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. He was born on Dec. 14, 1938. Jim grew up in Middleton, attended Edgewood High School and became a Divine Word Missionary Brother after graduation in 1957. He was sent to Rome to do procurator work as a professed Brother in the order from 1962-1964. These were the years of Pope John XXIII, who opened the Second Vatican Council. Exciting times for the Roman Catholic Church with promises of more lay involvement and especially Ecumenism, social justice issues, and women's rights in the church and beyond. These were dear to Jim after leaving the religious community in 1965.
He was an active member of Call to Action church reform since 1994; Moses work for racial justice; and Integrity/Dignity of Madison since 1980. Jim met his spouse Bill Diederich in March 1970, and they remained beloved and life partners ever since. In the early years they did a lot of traveling together and became dedicated members of DignityUSA. Jim and Bill attended every biennial DignityUSA Convention since 1981. They made a commitment to Dignity and each other to do all they could to support their GLBT Dignity family.
Jim and Bill became members of Holy Wisdom Monastery in 1994, which became a welcoming home for them. It was the answer to Vatican II's work for social justice, women's place at the altar, inclusive language in the liturgy, and GLBT inclusion. He treasured the development of many life-long friendships.
Jim will be remembered for his welcoming smile. Jim leaves behind his life partner, Bill Diederich; two sisters, Ruth (Frank) Haberland and Donna Green; brother, John (Susan) Green; and an adopted sister, Bette Lou Esser; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Many happy special events took place at Jim's niece, Cathy's home. All Jim's organizational friends were always welcome there. The latest joy in Jim and Bill's life was a visit with great-nephew, Elliot, niece Sara, and sister-in-law, Sue. He was predeceased by his parents. Jim was blessed in many ways including his long-term sobriety, and his beloved partner of over 48 years, Bill.
A funeral service will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, with Stephen Zwettler presiding. Visitation will be at the monastery from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.