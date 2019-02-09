MADISON - Walter B. Gray, age 90, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Capitol Lakes Terraces in Madison. He was born on Jan. 3, 1929, in Meadville, Pa., the son of Floyd Gray and Nellie O'Neill.
He graduated from Duquesne University's School of Music in Pittsburgh, Pa., and completed his M.A. and Ph.D. in musicology at UW-Madison. A recipient of a Fulbright scholarship, he studied in Frankfurt, Germany. A professor of musicology at the UW-Madison and a former dean of the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, Walter published numerous scholarly articles and hosted a radio program on Wisconsin Public Radio station WHA. He was a longtime resident of Madison, and he contributed much to the community as a choir director, church organist, and by writing much-loved program notes for the UW Symphony Orchestra.
Survivors include his brother, Floyd (Bill) Gray, and wife, Daniele, longtime residents of Beaurecueil, France.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main St., Madison, with Monsignor Kevin Holmes officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.