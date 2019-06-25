LODI - Rebecca “Becky” Gray, age 45, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long struggle with alcoholism. She was born on October 13, 1973, in Prairie du Sac, the daughter of Steven and Kathy (Schoephoerster) Crary. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1991, Becky attended Madison College earning her Associates Degree. She married Dale Gray on September 23, 2000. Becky worked over 20 years at Lakeside International and most recently at Ness Auto Sales. She had a variety of interests including listening to music, going to concerts, cooking, baking, and enjoyed most of her time with friends, co-workers, and family. But Becky’s true passion was being a mother and attending her daughters’ school and sporting events. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Ashley and Allison Gray and their father, Dale Gray; her father, Steve Crary (special friend Jen Hellenbrand); her brother, Andy (Mandy) Crary and their children, Anna, Ben and Cade. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her step-grandmother, Allie Schoephoerster. She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and a cousin.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of her Memorial Service at 2 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Becky Gray Memorial Fund at any Summit Credit Union for the children's education. We would like to thank all of her friends, family, and employers who supported her through her battle. This disease will not define Becky and will not be her legacy as substance abuse knows no boundaries. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com