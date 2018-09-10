WATERFORD—Mary Adele “Ma Gray” Gray (nee Crowley) was born into eternal life on Sept. 8, 2018, at the age of 73. She was born on Feb. 21, 1945, in Rising Sun, Wis., daughter of the late William and Cecilia (nee Clark) Crowley.
She is the loving mother of Thomas Gray of South Milwaukee, Mary (Kim) Hembrook of Waterford, Timothy (Tatiana) Gray of Crystal Lake, Ill. and Todd (Alexis) Gray of Pewaukee; proud grandmother of Jordan Gray, Nathan Gray, Michael Gray, Cassandra Hembrook, Ryan Hembrook, Owen Gray, Tiago Gray, Brendan Gray, Alyssa Gray and Ethan Gray; great-grandmother of Declan Gray; sister of Roseanne Aspenson of Westby, Janet Henderson of Racine, William Crowley, Owen Crowley, and Edward Crowley, all of Rising Sun, Wis. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and her special police department breakfast group.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gray; parents, William and Cecilia (nee Clark) Crowley; in-laws, Frank and Leonella (nee Kunst) Gray and Edward and Kathryn (nee Finley) Cain; brother-in-law, Alvin Henderson; brother-in-law, Ronald Aspenson; sister and brother-in-law, Darrel and Julaine (nee Crowley) Nicholson; and brother, Terrance Crowley.
Mary worked for the Racine Police Department for many years as the 911 Operator and Records Clerk. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and watching their sporting events. She enjoyed traveling, a good beer, family reunions up on the farm, and was very proud of her Irish Heritage.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at the SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at ST. EDWARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1401 Grove Ave., Racine. There will be a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.