SAUK CITY—Marta Ann Gray, age 59, passed away peacefully at her home in Sauk City, surrounded by her loved ones, on Aug. 9, 2018. She was born in Fairmont, Minn., on April 24, 1959, to the late Nils and Marion (Thompson) Lind. She graduated from Minnetonka High School; class of 1978.
She is survived by her husband, Chris; her daughters, Stephanie (Brad Burzynski) Gray and their daughter, Carlee of Prairie du Sac, Kjirsten Gray of Fort Atkinson; her faithful K9 companion, Tank; siblings, David (Sandy) Lind, Erik (Judy) Lind, Helen Lind; close friend, Jen Gutwieler; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Marta’s life will be held at her home, on Sept. 15, 2018, starting at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.