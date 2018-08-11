OXFORD / MCFARLAND—Kathryn “Kathy” Gray, age 62, passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born in Stoughton, on Oct. 28, 1955. Kathy grew up in McFarland where she met the love of her life David Gray. Kathy owned Kaydee’s Bakery in Westfield, and was the bookkeeper for Dave’s Drywall.
She loved the outdoors, the sunsets over Lake Waubesa and the sunrises over their land in Oxford. Kathy loved spending time with her grandkids. She was an avid Badgers and Packers fan and was the life of the party.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, David, who passed away on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018; daughter, Michelle; son, Nicholas (Amber); five grandchildren, Alex, Julia, Trevor, Cimantha and Alexis; two sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Omit and Karen (Mike) Weissinger; niece, Cori and her son, Jodon; and nephew, Jimmy. She is preceded in death by her parents; Roy; June Severson; and brother, Ronnie Severson.
Per Kathy’s wishes there will be no service. Please share your memories of Kathy at www.CressFuneralService.com.
“When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” Psalm 61:2
