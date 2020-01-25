Gray, Gene E.

MIDDLETON — Devoted husband, father, bumpa and papa, Gene E. Gray succumbed to cancer with his wife by his side at Agrace HospiceCare on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Gene was born on March 14, 1939, in Sparta, Wis. to Ioen and George Gray. Prior to moving to Madison, he lived his earliest years in various communities due to his father’s work with the Milwaukee Road Railroad. During his school years, Gene developed close friendships that were fostered and lasted his entire lifetime. A 1957 graduate of the former Central High School, Gene briefly served in the U.S. Army National Guard before studying education/PE and history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During the summers, he followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps, working for Milwaukee Road as part of the line crew. Gene graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962.