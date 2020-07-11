Gray, Diane Jean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON — Diane Jean Gray, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Mequon, Wis., the daughter of Erwin and Evelyn (Sommer) Gierach.

Diane graduated from Cedarburg High School. She married Scott Gray on Feb. 22, 1964. Diane was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed family get togethers.

Diane is survived by her children, Tracy (Anthony Hubbard) Price-Hubbard, Kelly (Danny) Mattfield, Dan Gray and Shawna Sutor; her grandchildren, Justin and Mitchell Price, Mikayla Mattfield and Parker Sutor; and sisters, Carol (Jim) Gall, Beverly Henn and Barbara Dietrich. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Donald Gierach; and sister, Audrey Sachse.

A graveside service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A celebration of life gathering will be held after at 5858 Cobblestone Lane, Waunakee 53597 following the graveside service.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.