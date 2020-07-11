Gray, Diane Jean

MIDDLETON — Diane Jean Gray, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Mequon, Wis., the daughter of Erwin and Evelyn (Sommer) Gierach.
Diane graduated from Cedarburg High School. She married Scott Gray on Feb. 22, 1964. Diane was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed family get togethers.
Diane is survived by her children, Tracy (Anthony Hubbard) Price-Hubbard, Kelly (Danny) Mattfield, Dan Gray and Shawna Sutor; her grandchildren, Justin and Mitchell Price, Mikayla Mattfield and Parker Sutor; and sisters, Carol (Jim) Gall, Beverly Henn and Barbara Dietrich. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Donald Gierach; and sister, Audrey Sachse.
A graveside service will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A celebration of life gathering will be held after at 5858 Cobblestone Lane, Waunakee 53597 following the graveside service.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.