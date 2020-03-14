Gray, Diane Jean

MIDDLETON — Diane Jean Gray, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Mequon, Wis., the daughter of Erwin and Evelyn (Sommer) Gierach.

Diane graduated from Cedarburg High School. She married Scott Gray on Feb. 22, 1964. Diane was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed family get togethers.

Diane is survived by her children, Tracy (Anthony Hubbard) Price-Hubbard, Kelly (Danny) Mattfield, Dan Gray and Shawna Sutor; her grandchildren, Justin and Mitchell Price, Mikayla Mattfield and Parker Sutor; and four sisters, Audrey Sachse, Carol (Jim) Gall, Beverly Henn and Barbara Dietrich. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Donald Gierach.

A private gathering will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

