OXFORD / MCFARLAND—David E. Gray, age 63, passed away on Aug. 9, 2018. He was born in Madison on Feb. 16, 1955. David grew up in McFarland where he met his love, Kathy Gray.
He was a hardworking drywaller for over 40 years, and was the proud owner of Dave’s and Son Drywall. Dave loved spending time at their land in Oxford. He was a huge Packers and Badgers fan.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Michelle Gray; son, Nicholas (Amber) Gray; five grandchildren, Alex, Julia, Trevor, Cimantha and Alexis; and eight siblings and their spouses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Gray and Darlene Gray Savitski; and his first and last love, Kathy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in McFarland. Burial will take place in East Koshkonong Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services Saturday. Memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or UW Children’s Hospital.
A special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice, and to Dave’s sister-in-law, Bonnie Omit. Please share your memories of Dave at www.CressFuneralService.com.
