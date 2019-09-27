PORTAGE—Kenneth L. Graves, age 80, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage with Father Jerome J. Maksvytis officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is serving the family. (www.pmmfh.com)
