OREGON - Jeffrey "Jeff" Graves, age 58, of Oregon, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 25, 1960, the son of Ronald and Janice (Hoke) Graves. He married Laura Jenkins on Oct. 9, 1993, in Brooklyn.
After graduating Evansville High School, Jeff served for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps; then held several positions over 27 years at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Jeff loved spending time with family at his land in Richland Center and fishing with the guys on the Chippewa Flowage. He also enjoyed golfing with his brother.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Ron (Darlene), and Jan; his wife, Laura; sons, Ed (Katrina) and Eric (Pilar) Graves; brother, Greg (Traci) Graves; sisters, Julie (Mike) Kenney, Jill (Ken) Mead; grandchildren, Jordi, Laisha, Savannah, Marangely, Jeffrey and Mia; a niece and six nephews; many cousins; and four stepbrothers and four stepsisters. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arnold Clauson.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, with the Rev. Dr. Amanda Stein presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.