MADISON - Paulette S. Grauvogl, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family. Paulette fought courageously and defied the odds that doctors gave her. Regardless of what she was going through, her focus and concern was family and never on herself. For such a small package, she was a true warrior and finished her fight with grace and composure.
Paulette was born in Whitehall, Wis., on Feb. 7, 1945, the daughter of Donald and Geneva Schroeder. She graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1963 and then attended Whenona Secretary School, graduating in 1964. She was united in marriage to Kenneth O. Grauvogl on Oct. 26, 1968, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Paulette enjoyed working with her many friends and coworkers at the University Hospital and Clinics/UW System for 35 years. Paulette was a quiet woman who loved the outdoors, gardening, her grandchildren's sporting events, spending the winters in Florida, with their best friends Dale and Rhonda, Jane and Bob, Jim and Shirley, Bonnie, and Paul, and being surrounded by her family, grandchildren, and friends. She was easy to like and easier to love.
Paulette is survived by her best friend and soulmate, Kenny, her devoted loving husband of 50 years. The legacy left by Paulette and Kenny began with their two sons, Greg (Susie) Grauvogl of Cottage Grove and Matt (Tiffany) Grauvogl of Edgerton; and grandkids, Brayden, Brielee, Forest, GG and Maxwell. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Dave (Juline) Schroeder; nephew, Kevin (Heather) Schroeder; niece, Karyn Schroeder; brother-in-law, Keith (Ruth) Grauvogl; and niece, Tia (Nick) Misoni. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Geneva Schroeder; father-in-law and mother-in-law, LaVerne (Marie) Grauvogl; and sister-in-law, Gerri Mae.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Thank you to our family and friends for their love, kindness, support and strength throughout this difficult time. Our deepest appreciation and gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare and the wonderful caregivers who not only walked Paulette through this journey but guided our family by honoring and celebrating her spirit, strength, grace and caring heart which will stay with us forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.