OREGON - On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Lonnie Grau, of Oregon, Wis., age 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Lonnie was born on May 11, 1946 in Faulkton, S. D. to Raymond and Rose (Steiner) Grau. Lonnie was an adventurous boy (to put it mildly) who grew up in and graduated from Faulkton High School in 1965.

Lonnie was in the U. S. Army from 1965-1968, serving in the Vietnam war. When he returned home, a gal by the name of Marilyn Haak came to South Dakota during Pheasant Season. They married on March 8, 1969. The adventure never slowed for 51 years! Lonnie worked 30 dedicated years at Oscar Mayer as a security officer. He was a hardworking man who loved nothing more than laughing and joking with family and friends at a lifetime of gatherings. No one left without a laugh.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}