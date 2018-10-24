MADISON—Nadine Gratz, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 31, 1944, in Waukesha, the daughter of T. Gordon and Agnes Amphlett. Nadine graduated from Madison West High in 1962, and UW-River Falls in 1966. She married Samuel Gratz on June 26, 1966, at Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison.
Nadine is survived by her husband, Samuel; son, Joel (Michelle Stocker) Gratz; daughter, Laura (Brian) Stichter; brother, Don (Jan Johnson) Amphlett; two nephews, Sean and Eric; and two nieces, Allison and Katy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marian (Robert) Breyer.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at OVERTURE CENTER-CAPITOL THEATER LOBBY, 201 State St., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. There will be a period of memory sharing at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the organization of your choice. A full obituary appeared in the Wisconsin State Journal on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
