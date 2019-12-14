Granzen, Dennis A.

Dennis was a gentle, wise and compassionate man. He was an incredible husband and father, a loyal friend, an advocate, a logophile (look it up) and a poet. He will be remembered for the way he could make people laugh with his stories and jokes. As his boys were growing up, he enjoyed coaching their little league baseball teams. Fond memories of being a young boy included summer trips to the Jersey Shore and Ponquogue Beach. Dennis worked for the Family Support and Resource Center and later for the Board on Aging and Long-Term Care.