Grant, Dr. Lawrence M.

Grant, Dr. Lawrence M.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Dr. Lawrence M. Grant, D.D.S. age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 11, 2020, at UW Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1942, in Denver, Colo. to Louis James and Margaret Mary (Kavanaugh) Grant. He married Lorraine Ekkela on January 26, 1963, in Waukegan, Ill. Larry is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Michael (Mary) Grant; daughter, Leslie (Bryan) Leonard; grandchildren, Emily Grant (fiancé, Michael White), Brayden Grant, Kaitlyn Leonard and Riley Leonard; siblings, Louis James Grant Jr., Mary Lou (Mike) Leyden and Tom (Lynn) Grant; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials can be made to UW Heath-Transplant; Our UW Health-Transplant Fund.

Private family services were held at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Grant, Dr. Lawrence M.

Dr. Lawrence M. Grant, D.D.S.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics