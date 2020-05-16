Grant, Dr. Lawrence M.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Dr. Lawrence M. Grant, D.D.S. age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 11, 2020, at UW Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1942, in Denver, Colo. to Louis James and Margaret Mary (Kavanaugh) Grant. He married Lorraine Ekkela on January 26, 1963, in Waukegan, Ill. Larry is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Michael (Mary) Grant; daughter, Leslie (Bryan) Leonard; grandchildren, Emily Grant (fiancé, Michael White), Brayden Grant, Kaitlyn Leonard and Riley Leonard; siblings, Louis James Grant Jr., Mary Lou (Mike) Leyden and Tom (Lynn) Grant; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.