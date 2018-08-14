OREGON / LANCASTER - Eileen Margaret Graney, age 95, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. She was born on Aug. 14, 1922, in Lancaster, where she met and married her husband of 62 years, Kenneth Graney. Eileen treasured her life on their farm in Lancaster, where she could tend to her vegetable and flower gardens. Ken and Eileen loved fishing and spent many hours on the Mississippi in their wooden boat. They also adored their many friends and neighbors, including a special group of five couples with whom they maintained lifelong friendships. Eileen and Ken were drawn many times to the Blue Ridge Mountains, visiting their daughter in Asheville, N.C.
Eileen was active in 4H, the Methodist church, and Rebekah Lodge. She spent the last 16 years living in Oregon and enjoyed volunteering at both the public library and her church. Nothing was more important to Eileen than family. One of her greatest joys in life was hosting her entire family at their home, where she effortlessly kept everyone fed while simultaneously entertaining them with countless games of cards. Eileen's grandchildren were beloved to her and her great-grandchildren were her special delight.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Sue) Graney, Linda Graney and Kathleen (Kim) Manner; grandchildren, Kevin (Anne) Graney, Karen McKinney and Kara Graney; and six great-grandchildren, Sam, Will and Kate McKinney and Max, Owen and Eva Graney. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in 2007.
A memorial service will be held at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. A visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Eileen's family will also greet friends at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Memorials may be gifted in Eileen's name to Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living or Heartland Hospice. Eileen's family would like to thank the staff of both Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their knowledgeable assistance and truly loving care of our mom.
