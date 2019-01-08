MADISON / SPRING, Texas - Richard "Dick" Reinhardt Grahn went to Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, after surgery in a Houston, Texas hospital. Dick was born Jan. 17, 1938, to Wilhelm and Jessie Grahn in Madison. Dick graduated from Madison West High School, class of 1956. He grew up with brothers Dave, Bill and sister Nina. They shared a love of music, family, a wealth of humor and good-natured pranks. Dick was known to sneak out at an early age to play his upright blonde bass at various events including one in Moose Lake, Minn., where he first saw his future wife.
He officially met the love of his life, Sonja Mae Anderson, while at college in Chicago. They shared a passion for people and each other. The couple announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 1960, and married on May 28, 1960. The bride and groom sang a duet at their wedding ceremony.
They welcomed the first of six children, Tamara Rae in 1961. The new parents began pioneer pastoring the Gunflint Chapel in the Sawtooth Mountains, with two week old baby Tammy in tow. They soon welcomed Timothy Richard, 1966, Todd Jeffrey, 1968 and Terrance Joseph in 1970.
They moved to Ontario, Canada where they pioneered another church, built a home and started Trapline Ministries to serve the native reserves. Moving on he accepted a pastorate in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Calif., and welcomed baby Tanya Renae in August during a blizzard.
In 1976, the wheels turned to Southern California driven by his love of the Bible; he worked with Wycliffe Associates helping people translate the Word of God for indigenous people of the world. Troy Christopher was born in Santa Ana, Calif., in 1980. Living in California until 1982, he brought the family on a final move to Spring, Texas. He loved the people of Texas.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, Krisjian, Karson, Kieran, Zackary, Noah, Elizabeth, Caroline, Ethan and Elliot. His home and his dog...Lefty. He was a man who focused entirely on his family, he will be dearly missed.
He was generous with his time and shared his gift of storytelling everywhere he went. He and his wife attended Spring First with Pastor Hogan.
There will be a life celebration to be announced.