MADISON—Georgia Ann Grahn (Muenzenberger), passed away on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after being a resident at Oakwood West Coventry Oaks. Georgia was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in La Crosse, to George and Agnes (Lunde) Muenzenberger. She attended public schools in La Crosse, graduating from La Crosse Central High School in June of 1956. She received a Zonta Scholarship, and attended St. Francis School of Nursing, graduating with honors in 1959.
At that time she joined Mendota Health Institute as a registered nurse, and later began employment as a registered nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital in Madison, on the neurology 2A ward. Georgia married Bill Grahn on Sept. 29, 1961, in Rockford, Ill. Upon Bill’s call up to active duty, with the 32nd Division band at Ft. Lewis, Wash., Georgia became a civilian nurse at Madigan Hospital at Ft. Lewis, with a captain’s equivalence, thereby out ranking her E-5 husband. To this marriage was born David Christopher, Diana Christine and William Matthew.
Upon returning to the Madison area in 1962, Georgia worked as a registered nurse at the Madison VA Hospital; Dr. Alwin Schultz, private Clinic, Middleton Village; and finally the American Red Cross as a nursing supervisor, retiring in 2002.
Georgia was an active and enthusiastic member of Advent Lutheran Church ELCA, on Madison’s west side from 1965 to 2017. She volunteered as a quilter and bulletin folder, as well as the Friday afternoon circle group that met at Oakwood Woods West, and doing kitchen clean up work after various activities. Georgia was a lover of dogs, and there was always one in the family, the last one being “Peanut,” who enjoyed taking regular walks with her around the neighborhood and happily interacting with neighbors.
Georgia is survived by her husband, William F. “Bill” Grahn; daughter, Diana Kelly; sons, David and William (Carrie) Grahn; and granddaughters, Claire Grahn, Jaime Kelly; and grandson, Alex Grahn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Georgia’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison.
The family would like to thank Doctor Jeffrey Wood, M.D., for years of tender loving care to Georgia, also Oakwood West Coventry and Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Charity contributions may be made to Agrace Hospice or the American Red Cross.
