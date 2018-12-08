MOUNT HOREB / ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Mildred Dorothy Graham, age 93, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She passed away quietly on Dec. 2, 2018, under the watch of JourneyCare Hospice at Home Sweet Home, in Arlington Heights.
Her young family left Chicago and moved into Fairgrounds Park, Palatine in 1955. She joined the Garden Club, and the family were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church. In 1972, they moved to Mount Horeb. After her husband's death, she returned in 2003, to Luther Village in Arlington Heights.
Mildred loved her German Shepherds and traveling. She visited all 50 states.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert R. Graham; her daughter, Mary Anne; parents, Homer and Myrtle (nee Dittmann) Runyon; brother, Charles Runyon; and sister, Beverly Fogleman. She is survived by her sons, James A. (Jo Ann) Graham and Richard T. Graham; James's children, John, Jennifer (Brian) Rokosz; and Joseph and Richard's children, Phillip and Blaine.
There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the National Wildlife Federation would be appreciated.