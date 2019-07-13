MADISON—Russell A. Graff, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Meriter Hospital. A graveside service will be held at PRAIRIE MOUND CEMETERY, Oregon, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, with Rabbi Jonathan Blatch presiding. A luncheon will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park Street
(608) 835-3515