PRAIRIE DU SAC - Hazel Marie Graf, age 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. She was born in Roanoke County, Va., on May 4, 1920, to the late John E. and Sarah F. (Parrish) Brubaker. Hazel graduated from Salem High School in 1937, and immediately started working in a factory that made uniforms.
She came to Wisconsin in May, 1942, when her father was sent as a carpenter foreman to help build the Badger Ordinance Works Powder Plant facility. She married Carl L. Graf on Feb. 22, 1946, and had 61 years of wedded bliss before his death on June 2, 2007. Hazel and Carl farmed in Sumpter Township on Highway 78, just north of Prairie du Sac next to Grubers Grove.
She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac. Hazel enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, sewing, playing cards, fishing, travel, attending UW hockey games and collecting dolls and angels.
She is survived by her son, David Graf of Vienna, Va.; three grandsons, Steven, Paul and Alan; and by her brother, John (Fred) Brubaker, Jr. and wife Peggy who live in Richmond, Va. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a younger sister, Frances L. Brubaker; and her daughter-in-law, Lee Anne Graf.
Hazel's family extends their deepest gratitude to her longtime friend Viola Gruber; her next-door neighbor Tom Welsh; Deb Pete, Amanda Jacobs and the team at Pine Villa Memory Care; and to Karen Volker and the team at Maplewood Village Assisted Living. Your kindness, support and compassion cannot be measured and there are no words to express our gratitude to each of you.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Kingston Cemetery, Sumpter Township. Lunch at the church will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.