BIRMINGHAM, Mich. / MADISON—Anne McCarthy Graf, age 57, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Nov. 8, 2018. She is survived by her children, William, MaryClaire and Kiley. Anne is also survived by her father, Joseph McCarthy (the late Madeleine); and her brother, Joseph McCarthy (Susan).
Anne was born in Evanston, Ill., on Jan. 13, 1961. Her family moved frequently in her early life, eventually settling in Detroit, Mich., where she graduated from Marian High School in 1979. She then went on to receive a bachelor of science in nursing from Marquette University.
After graduating from Marquette, Anne began her career as a nurse at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Shortly after the birth of her first child, Anne gave up her career to raise her children in Madison. Anne was a large part of her children’s lives and was a fixture at school functions, often to her children’s chagrin. Anne’s family was her true passion in life.
Later in life, Anne struggled with addiction. True to form, upon being welcomed into the community of people struggling with addiction, Anne’s reaction was to help others rather than focusing on herself.
She earned her masters degree in addiction counseling from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and worked briefly in addiction counseling, which brought her a great deal of satisfaction.
A celebration of life will occur at QUIVEY’S GROVE in Fitchburg, from 12 Noon to 3 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anne’s name should be directed to Chandra’s House of Hope, a women’s-only sober living house in Madison.