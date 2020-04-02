Graesslin, Lois A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Lois A. Graesslin, 84, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Lois was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Waupun, the daughter of Everett “Ted” and Edna Schlieve Redman. Lois was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1953. She continued her education and received a Registered Nurse Degree. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Richard Graesslin. The couple lived in California for six years and then moved to Madison for the remainder of their married lives. Lois was a nurse at Madison General Hospital and later worked at Oakwood Village in Madison.

Lois is survived by a son, Jon Graesslin of Barneveld, Wis.; a daughter, Sue (Tom) Lehnherr of Blanchardville, Wis.; a granddaughter, Mandi Lehnherr; two sisters, Mame Redman of Oconomowoc and Marlene Krejcarek of Green Bay.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter-in-law, Pamela Graesslin; and brother-in-law, Norman Krejcarek.

Family services will be held at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

