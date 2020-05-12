Grady, David E.

COTTAGE GROVE — David E. Grady, age 79, peacefully transitioned to heaven on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 7, 1940, in Madison, and was the son of Edward and Hazel (Byrne) Grady. He was a graduate of Edgewood High School in 1959. He married Doris Meinholz on Oct. 10, 1964, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton. He was a bricklayer and beef farmer. He belonged to the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. David served on the Marshall School Board for 15 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.