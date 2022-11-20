 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graciella "Sawyer" Caulkins-Feltz

Aug. 8, 2008 – Nov. 10, 2022

Graciella “Sawyer” ‘Tavi” Freya Octavia Renice Harriet Josephine Caulkins-Feltz, died unexpectedly on November 10, 2022, at 14 years of age.

Born on August 8, 2008, to Dia J. Caulkins and Jeff Feltz, Graciella Sawyer, will always be remembered for their compassionate heart which had room for every living being on this Earth, their open mind which accepted everyone without judgment or condemnation, and their unwavering quest for justice for all. The world is missing a beautiful light because they are no longer here.

Graciella Sawyer leaves behind both parents and four siblings: Anthony Caulkins (Meghan) in Austin, Texas, Persephone Caulkins, James-Robert Caulkins, and Mireya Caulkins in Verona, Wis.

Graciella Sawyer’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., in Madison.

