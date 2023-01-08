Grace E. Volkmann

Grace graduated from Madison West High School in 1947. She married Kenneth Volkmann on Nov. 21, 1953, in Madison. Grace was a lifelong Madison resident except for the few years when her husband was in the U.S. Army. Grace worked at General Casualty Insurance for a few years until she found the jobs she loved, being a wife, a mother and being the proverbial part time “Lunch Lady” at both Witte Hall on the UW campus and for many years at Kennedy Elementary School. She was a member of New Life Church and enjoyed being part of the Red Hat Society. She belonged to her Card Club, where they never played cards but she and her lifelong gal pals had been getting together once a month to share laughter and family stories for over 70 years. Grace’s favorite organization was the super-secret Cookie Club, where she and her husband were charter members. This was a band of misfits that traveled to many out-of-town Badgers games, had countless get togethers for no apparent reason and always participated in general tomfoolery.