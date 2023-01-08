Sept. 6, 1928 – Dec. 24, 2022
MADISON—Grace E. Volkmann’s loving heart gave out on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on Sept. 6, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Williams) Wiggen.
Grace graduated from Madison West High School in 1947. She married Kenneth Volkmann on Nov. 21, 1953, in Madison. Grace was a lifelong Madison resident except for the few years when her husband was in the U.S. Army. Grace worked at General Casualty Insurance for a few years until she found the jobs she loved, being a wife, a mother and being the proverbial part time “Lunch Lady” at both Witte Hall on the UW campus and for many years at Kennedy Elementary School. She was a member of New Life Church and enjoyed being part of the Red Hat Society. She belonged to her Card Club, where they never played cards but she and her lifelong gal pals had been getting together once a month to share laughter and family stories for over 70 years. Grace’s favorite organization was the super-secret Cookie Club, where she and her husband were charter members. This was a band of misfits that traveled to many out-of-town Badgers games, had countless get togethers for no apparent reason and always participated in general tomfoolery.
Grace loved gardening, feeding, and watching the birds, cooking, crafting, and making her own cards for all occasions, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a surrogate mother and grandmother to many throughout the years.
Grace is survived by her son, Paul Volkmann; daughter, Ellen Volkmann (Steve Dulin); grandson, Alex Volkmann; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brothers, Lyle, Raymond, Robert and Philip Wiggin; and sisters, Pat, Josephine, Deloris, Virginia, Wilna and Betty; and step-mother, Mary Wiggen.
A celebration of life be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Grace’s name to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
