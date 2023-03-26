Jan. 2, 1932 – March 19, 2023

MERRIMAC — On March 19, 2023, Grace Bernhard, 91, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family.

Grace was born January 2, 1932, to Thelma Olson in Madison, Wis. In 1953, Grace married Paul Bernhard and together they raised four daughters.

Over the years Grace, Paul and the girls had many adventures together camping, boating, and exploring the outdoors. Later, Grace and Paul traveled much of the U.S. in their RV.

In 1975, Grace joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and spent the next 25 years teaching seminars, safe boating classes and conducting Vessel Safety checks. She rose up the ranks to Flotilla Commander. She especially enjoyed the friends she made and attending Auxiliary meetings and National Conferences.

During her years of employment, Grace was Executive Secretary to the Organic Chemistry Chair, UW Madison, retiring in 1993. After her retirement, Grace and Paul moved to Summerdale, Ala., returning to Wisconsin in 2015.

Grace loved reading and listening to podcasts, especially anything about her heroine Eleanor Roosevelt. She enjoyed telling stories about growing up at 644 E Wash, where she lived until she married Paul. There she enjoyed playing in the Capitol, walking the square, eating chocolate sundaes and sledding down E Wash from the top of the hill.

Later in life she enjoyed spending time researching her family genealogy, coloring, staying up late and being with her family and cats. Grace was a loving, beautiful soul and ninety-one years was not long enough to have her with us. She was the best of us.

Grace is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (Darrell) Spink, Kathy (Jeff) Ihde, Susan Romuald (Brian Haas), and Ann (William) Herring; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration Of Life will be held April 1, 2023, at Olbrich Gardens, 3335 Atwood Ave., Madison. Visitation at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.

We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their loving care and compassion.