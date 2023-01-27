Jan. 23, 1941—Jan. 25, 2023

HIGHLAND—Grace Ann Hasburgh, age 82, of Highland, died peacefully at home on January 25, 2023. Grace was born January 23, 1941, to Severnus and Helen (Weist) Yager. She married the love of her life, Donald Hasburgh, on April 23, 1960, and together they enjoyed a life full of square dancing, playing cards, farming, camping, and traveling.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with private burial at a later date. Friends may call at the church on Saturday after 9:30 A.M. McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland, is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815