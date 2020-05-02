Grabow, Lawrence Frank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRODHEAD—Lawrence Frank Grabow, age 86, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Lawrence is survived by his two daughters, Julie (John) Pierce of Janesville and Lynn (Kyle) Tanger of Alexandria, Va.; one son, Joel Grabow of Orfordville; his significant other, Donna Sommerfeldt; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at a Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting with arrangements.

608-897-2484

