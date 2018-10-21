MINERAL POINT—Nancy L. Graber, age 85, of Mineral Point, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center in Dodgeville. She was born on March 1, 1933, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville. She was the fourth child of Ernest and Nora (Schaaf) Graber.
She attended St. Mary’s Grade School, one year at Mineral Point High School, and completed her high school education at St. Catherine’s in Racine. She entered a religious order known as the Sisters of St. Dominic, dedicated to teaching. Nancy received a bachelor’s degree from Dominican College and taught in parochial and private schools. After leaving the community, she got a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch College and taught 27 years in the Milwaukee Public Schools.
She returned to Mineral Point in 1995, living in the house that at one time was owned by her grandparents (Schaaf) and parents. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Paul Parish, served on the parish council, a member of the Kiwanis Club, served on the school board for six years and was a tour guide at the Pendarvis Historical Site for 15 seasons. During her retirement years, she was able to travel, thoroughly enjoying Alaska, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Russia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George and David; sister, Mary Lou Doney; brother-in-law, David Doney; sisters-in-law, Ellie Graber and Barbara Graber; nephews Scott, Larry and Michael Graber and Mike Doney; and a great-nephew, Jeremy Schaefer. Nancy is survived by her siblings, Kenneth (Marie Johnson) Graber, Ted (Mary) Graber and Sam (Sandi) Graber; her sisters-in-law, Pat Graber Forbes and Berniece Graber; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Father Joseph Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mineral Point Library or the Mineral Point Rescue Squad of the Mineral Point Fire Department.
Gorgen Funeral Home
Mineral Point (608) 987-3421