GRAND MARSH—Eleanor Viola Grabarski, age 92, of Grand Marsh passed away peacefully on Mothers’ Day, May 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1926, to Lacy DeWitt and Viola (nee Kroenke) DeWitt Podoll. Eleanor married Arnold Grabarski on April 2, 1944. To this marriage was born three offspring, Sandra in 1946, William in 1948, and Robert in 1949.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Tim) Barthel and son, Robert (Aletta) Grabarski; daughter-in-law, Cathy Grabarski; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Lori) Barthel, Michael Barthel, Michelle (Walter) Moe, Kristin (Mark) Johnson, Daniel, Rebecca, Richard (Meagan), and Ronald (Sara) Grabarski; sister, Doris Garlock; sister-in-law, Marion DeWitt; and brother-in-law, Durwin Smith. She is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren, soon to be 11; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold; her son, William; her sisters, Lavira Steinhaus and Joyce Rihn; her brother, Bruce and Lacy DeWitt; along with her sisters-in-law, Mavis DeWitt, Geraldine Smith, and Doris Grabarski; and brother-in-law, Casey Grabarski. Also, two nephews and one niece preceded her in death.
A Funeral for Eleanor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at ROSEBERRY’S FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.