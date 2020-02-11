Gould, Karen Gysbers

MADISON - Karen Gysbers Gould, daughter of Jack and Ruth Gysbers, was born in Oakland, Calif., on Feb. 11, 1948, and died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Karen attended grammar school, high school and Girl Scouts in the San Fernando Valley and UCLA with her good friend CherylRae; she graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1969. Karen got her teaching certificate in French and Math from California State University, Northridge and later a teaching certificate in Spanish from Edgewood College. In 1970, she married Kevin Gould in Canoga Park, Calif., and they raised two children in Madison, Wis. She taught Math in Los Angeles and Math, French and Spanish (she loved teaching!) in Madison. She is eternally grateful to the Hovdes for adopting her as godmother of two of their children and inviting her to all their celebrations.
Karen’s parents both worked in the Aerospace industry. In 1969, Karen and Jack were driving along as the lunar module was touching down on the moon. Jack pulled over to listen how the landing would go and to see if the moon was made of anti-matter.
Karen’s hobbies were gardening, dogs, movies and travel. She felt her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her two sons. Karen was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church and a member of Rejoice Circle, where she visited shut-ins with communion and Befrienders.
Karen is survived by her son, Andrew; former husband, Kevin; lifetime girlfriend, CherylRae Bart; godchildren, Adriana and Glenn Andrew; uncle, Derk Gysbers; and cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Alan; parents; sister, Deborah; and in-laws, Kevin and Dorothy Gould.
A celebration of life will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church Foundation or Bethel Horizons camperships for disadvantaged children.
The family would like to thank CherylRae Bart who provided care and companionship for several months at the end of Karen’s life, Pastors Margo Martens and John Swanson, Dr. Heun and SSM Oncology, Agrace HospiceCare, Mary Lou Dzick and Brightstar for their care, help and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
