Gould, Karen Gysbers

MADISON - Karen Gysbers Gould, daughter of Jack and Ruth Gysbers, was born in Oakland, Calif., on Feb. 11, 1948, and died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Karen attended grammar school, high school and Girl Scouts in the San Fernando Valley and UCLA with her good friend CherylRae; she graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1969. Karen got her teaching certificate in French and Math from California State University, Northridge and later a teaching certificate in Spanish from Edgewood College. In 1970, she married Kevin Gould in Canoga Park, Calif., and they raised two children in Madison, Wis. She taught Math in Los Angeles and Math, French and Spanish (she loved teaching!) in Madison. She is eternally grateful to the Hovdes for adopting her as godmother of two of their children and inviting her to all their celebrations.

Karen’s parents both worked in the Aerospace industry. In 1969, Karen and Jack were driving along as the lunar module was touching down on the moon. Jack pulled over to listen how the landing would go and to see if the moon was made of anti-matter.

