Gottschall, Dorothy H. (Stitgen)

SUN PRAIRIE - Dorothy H. (Stitgen) Gottschall, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1922 in Sun Prairie, Wis, the daughter of Edward and Ida (Klecker) Drunasky. She was united in marriage to Arthur Stitgen on February 14, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1974. Years later she was blessed to find love again and was married to Howard Gottschall. Dorothy held various jobs over the years, but most especially enjoyed her 53 years as a Tupperware consultant. She loved crocheting, word search puzzles, BINGO, and visiting with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Tom) Pregont, Delores Elmer, Douglas Stitgen and Dean (Lauren) Stitgen; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Arthur Stitgen and Howard Gottschall; and her six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Fr. Robert Evenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Peter Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and assistants at Hyland Park Assisted Living for their patience and kindness.
