FITCHBURG / OREGON / MADISON - On Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, Robert Gottsacker, husband, father, son, and brother passed away at the age of 77 years. Robert will be forever remembered by his three daughters, Sandra (David), Colleen (Glen), and Brenda; as well as his "older" sister, Jo Ann (John). He was also a loving uncle, grandfather, and friend, and will be remembered and missed by his many nieces and nephews; his grandchildren, Adam and Samuel; and his many dear friends from Oregon, Madison, up north and down south.
Bob was born in Madison, on Oct. 27, 1941. He lived in Fitchburg, in the family home, which he helped build in 1966. He proudly owned and operated the Littel Printing Company, a family printing company which he began working at while attending Edgewood High School.
In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, spending time with friends, and especially camping at Indian Shores and wintering at Valley de Oro in Mesa, Ariz. He was also an active member of the Elks Club, the Moose Club, and the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Gottsacker and Lydia (Mary) Zahner; and his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Gottsacker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, followed by a luncheon. Burial will follow the Mass at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATIONS CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the Knights of Columbus Council No. 531, Verona Road, Fitchburg.