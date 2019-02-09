Try 1 month for 99¢

FITCHBURG - Robert J. "Bob" Gottsacker, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Gottsacker, Robert J. "Bob"
