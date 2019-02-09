FITCHBURG - Robert J. "Bob" Gottsacker, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
