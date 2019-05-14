MADISON—Jeffry P. Gotstein, age 76, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Mabel; daughter, Leona (Mike) Siebel; and granddaughter, Alyssa; sisters, Jill (Al) Hausknecht, Sandy (Don) Sweetland, and Tina (Bill) Sullivan; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, with a Memorial service to begin at 6 p.m. Military honors will follow the memorial service. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
