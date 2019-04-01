MADISON - Sheldon N. "Shelly" Goth, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Jan. 24, 1929, in Madison, the son of Clarence and Josephine (Kempfer) Goth. Sheldon was united in marriage to Florede "Freda" Kelter on Nov. 10, 1951, in Black Earth.
Sheldon was a member of the 25th Infantry and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served our country courageously and received two Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars, and countless other medals. In his later years, Sheldon worked for Oscar Mayer, Inc. for over 40 years. He was a jack of all trades and he always stayed busy. His greatest joy in life was his family. Sheldon enjoyed football and baseball and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Brewers fan. He enjoyed gambling at the Ho-Chunk Casino.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Florede "Freda" Goth; daughters, Tracie (Willy) Hutter, Lisa (John) Hogan and Shelley Ann Liegel; sons, Mike (Linda) Goth and Bruce (Patty) Goth; grandchildren, Kristen (Josh) Dalton, Kara Hutter, Pamela (Travis) Mueller, J.J. Hogan, Kevin "Scoop" Goth, Kenneth (Brooklyn Kalas) Goth, Ann Goth and William (Selene) Goth; sister-in-law, Angie Goth; brothers, Gary (Claudette) Goth, Howard (Ilene) Martin and Delmar (Rosie) Scharnhorst; and sister, Carol Damson. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and three more on the way; the Kelter Clan; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Merlin Goth and Ronald (Hazel) Goth; two sisters, Vera (Myron) Carpenter and Shirley (Bill) Heath; and brother-in-law, Paul Damson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with the Rev. Barry Hoerz presiding. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Black Earth. A Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sheldon's family to be designated at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone at St. Mary's Hospital for their loving and excellent care of Sheldon.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.