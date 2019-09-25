BARABOO - Dulcea M. (Smith) Gosewehr, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
Her 17-year battle with excruciating pain, discomfort and disability has ended.
Her bright indomitable spirit and enthusiasm, her hearty contagious laugh, and her bottomless reservoir of "fight" was finally defeated by a body that betrayed her.
Dulcea was born on November 17, 1951 in Janesville, Wis., to parents Richard and Ethel (Kath) Smith.
On October 1, 1993, she was united in marriage to Gene Gosewehr. Over her lifetime she worked at General Motors, National Guardian Life Insurance, Stan Mintz Associates, and was an Assistant VP in Pension Administration at CUNA Mutual.
Dulcea loved to garden and had a passion for making jewelry. She loved to make others happy in any way possible. She especially adored her beloved dogs Emma, Lizi and Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sherry and Dickien.
She is survived by her husband, Gene; stepdaughters, Jana and Jill; sister-in-law, Kathleen; and her two dogs, Emma and Lizi.
No services are being held. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
