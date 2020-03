Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

SALEM — James G. Gorst, age 60, was born into eternal life March 10, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners, Wis. 53130 on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial Service 6 p.m. Arrangements being handled by www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.