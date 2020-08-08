Gorst, Francis R.

CROSS PLAINS — Francis R. Gorst, age 85, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Sept. 17, 1934, the son of Harold and Beulah (Farr) Gorst. Francis graduated from Middleton High School in 1952. He married Patricia Ann O'Neill on Oct. 17, 1953, in Oregon. Francis retired as a custodian from the Middleton School District.

Passionate about youth baseball, Francis founded Cross Plains Babe Ruth Baseball in 1963. Since then, he has held the titles of state commissioner, league commissioner, league treasurer, and coach. He was inducted into the Babe Ruth and Ohio Valley Regional Halls of Fame. He was active in the Home Talent League as a player, coach and umpire. Francis spent countless hours donating his time for the baseball program in Cross Plains. He positively influenced the lives of many young men. When not at a baseball diamond himself, Francis enjoyed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with his family.