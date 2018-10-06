MADISON—Harriet Fischer Gorski, age 86, died on Aug. 23, 2018 with her children by her side. Born in Milwaukee, Harriet’s favorite childhood memories were of holidays in her family’s Whitefish Bay bungalow, and summer days on the beaches of Lake Michigan. After graduating from Milwaukee’s Riverside High School, she attended UW-Madison, earning a degree in Recreation. At the University, Harriet met fellow student Jack Gorski at a square dance. The two were married several years later and continued to enjoy dancing throughout their marriage. It was always a treat to watch them polka across the dance floor.
Harriet went on to earn master’s degrees in Education from both the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and UW-Madison. She taught at Madison’s Crestwood Elementary School for more than 20 years, where she was passionate about the success of her students and developed lasting friendships with colleagues.
Together with her husband Jack, Harriet raised two children, Michael John Gorski (Anne) and JoAnne Gorski Alkire (David), instilling in them a commitment to family, the outdoors, and progressive politics. Her children will greatly miss their long phone conversations with their mother, who always made time to talk.
Harriet enjoyed exploring the world. During college she taught English in Mexico, and, upon graduating, biked through Europe from the North Sea to the Alps. She continued to travel throughout her life, paying multiple visits to relatives in Germany, biking in France and Italy, teaching in Spain, and touring Cuba. In retirement, she enjoyed many trips with her children’s families.
Harriet was also passionate about tennis. She was an avid tennis fan, and in the 1990s realized a long-held dream of traveling to England to watch Wimbledon. What Harriet loved most, however, was playing the game and friendships made with fellow players.
Harriet was determined to make a difference. Throughout her life, she marched for peace and women’s rights, registered voters, volunteered for campaigns, and worked with the League of Women Voters.
In addition to her two children, Harriet is survived by grandchildren, Michael, Caroline, Charlie, Melanie, Jenny and Andy; three nieces; three nephews; a brother-in-law; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sister, Ruthann Bloom; and parents, Ernst and Helene Fischer. Harriet will live on through our many wonderful memories of family holidays, traveling, and working to make the world a better place for all.
A celebration of Harriet’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 1 p.m., at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive in Madison.
Gifts in Harriet’s honor may be directed to the Harriet Fischer Gorski and Jack Gorski Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made out to the UW Foundation, referencing the fund in the memo line, and sent to: UW Foundation, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807.
