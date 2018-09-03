MINERAL POINT—Gregory W. “Big G” Gorgen, age 79, of Mineral Point, died on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. The Rev. Father Joseph Michael Tarigopula and Father David Flanagan will concelebrate. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Friday at SS. MARY AND PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Mineral Point Fire Dept., the Mineral Point Rescue Squad, the Mineral Point Lion’s Club or to the family of Gregory Gorgen for donations to be made to other local charities.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s paper.
Gorgen Funeral Home