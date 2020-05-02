Gores, Meg

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Meg loved all things nature, especially flowers, plants, Wisconsin landscapes, and birds. In fact, her fantasy football team, which was family league runner-up three times in 10 years, was named the Nuthatches.

A gifted writer and voracious reader who loved to learn, Meg took a poetry class in retirement and kept a gratitude journal. She also had a creative eye and a knack for home decorating. Meg’s love of reading brought her to volunteer as a tutor with the Literacy Network in Madison. Most recently, she volunteered with Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton as a writer and editor.

Meg was the firstborn in a family of seven daughters and one son. As such, she was everyone’s big sister, a role she took to heart. Meg was a perfect person to have as a big sister. A born peacemaker. A constant encourager. A lover of family. A great sense of humor. A huge fan of each sibling, in-law, niece, nephew, and her friends. Meg was a great conversationalist. She had a warm personality and always shared a kind word. She took interest in everyone and what they had to say. Meg was a great listener. She was a blessing as a wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor.