Nov. 10, 1944—March 5, 2023
MINERAL POINT—Gordon Samuel Whitish of Mineral Point, WI, passed away on March 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 78, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gordon worked at Hammersley Stone Company and Wingra Stone Company in Madison, until his retirement in 2006.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday March 11, 2023, at the Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday morning. Immediately following the service at the funeral home everyone is invited for food and followship at the Montfort United Methodist Church Hall. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Wingville Township Grant County, WI at a later date.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be given to the Upland Hills Hospice, the Mineral Point FFA, or the Bethel United Methodist Church in loving memory of Gordon S. Whitish.
