LINDEN / MADISON - Mary Jane (Rule) Gordon, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on July 10, 1933, in Linden, Wis., the daughter of Orville and Christina (Martin) Rule. Mary graduated from Linden High School. She was married to Paul Lindauer until his death, and then married James H. Gordon.
Mary worked for the State of Wisconsin's Department of Transportation Revocation. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald house, St. Vincent De Paul, several local food pantries, and her church, Monona United Methodist Church.
Mary loved spending time with her family and friends and was an excellent baker. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, golfing, and watching and attending Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games. In her spare time, she played cards and bingo, worked on crossword puzzles, and took trips to the casino.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Eric Shaw) Vaughn and Tammy (Keith Kees) Ochs; son, Timothy Gordon; grandchildren, Deidre Vaughn, Jennah Vaughn, Sarah (John) Christensen, Emma Vaughn, Krystal (Marc) Stephanie, Timothy Gordon Jr., Hunter Ochs, and Hanna Ochs; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Amelia Stephanie; and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; stepmother, Jayne Rule; and six siblings.
A Funeral service will be held at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Road, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Ronald McDonald House, and St. Vincent De Paul.
The family would like to thank Tom and Jeanne Rowe for their endless love and support for our mom over the last few years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.